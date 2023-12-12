Gujarat CM visits Dharoi Dam, reviews Rs 1,100-crore tourism development projects

Ahmedabad, Dec 12 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday visited the Dharoi Dam on the Sabarmati river in Mehsana district to review the ongoing tourism development projects being undertaken there by the state government at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore.

The Dharoi Dam area is being developed as a world-class tourism and pilgrimage destination as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said an official release here.

The dam site, around 75km from Ahmedabad, is being developed as a tourism centre by connecting famous places like Vadnagar, Taranga, Ambaji and Rani Ki Vav in a radius of 90km around it, the release added.

Tourism-related development around the Dharoi region will be carried out in three phases at a total cost of Rs1,100 crore. The Chief Minister visited the site to get first hand information about the projects and provided necessary guidance to the officials concerned, it said.

Key attractions include an adventure water sports arena, laser show, amphitheatre, botanical garden, earth experience park, Naad Brahm Upavan, wind, sun and sky experience parks, island gateway and jetty and an open green park, among others.

As a result of these projects, the dam area will become a major economic force in north Gujarat. Moreover, developing spiritual and adventure tourism, eco and recreational activities will help in providing boost to the region's tourism, said the release. PTI PJT RSY