Gujarat DyCM inaugurates solar and wind manufacturing plants of INOXGFL near Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Dec 18 (PTI) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday inaugurated INOXGFL Group's solar module manufacturing facility and Inox Wind's nacelle and hub production plant near Ahmedabad city.

The solar module manufacturing facility of 3GW capacity at Bavla near Ahmedabad has been set up with an investment of approximately Rs 400 crore, said Executive Director of INOXGFL Group, Devansh Jain.

Inox Wind's nacelle and hub manufacturing facility, having a capacity of 1.2 GW at Kalyangarh near Bavla, has been set up at a cost of Rs 150 crore, he said, adding that nacelle and hub are key components of a wind turbine.

Inox Solar Limited has commissioned the first phase of its 3GW cutting-edge solar module manufacturing facility at Bavla on Thursday, a company release said, adding that the fully automated solar module facility is equipped with advanced manufacturing technology to produce next-generation N-type TOPCon solar modules.

It added that the bi-facial modules enable dual-sided power generation, significantly enhancing capacity utilisation factors (CUF) and overall energy output.

Talking to reporters, Jain said Inox Solar, a group company, is also establishing an integrated solar cell-plus-module manufacturing facility in Dhenkanal, Odisha.

He said the newly-inaugurated solar facility in Bavla is part of Group's larger commitment of investing Rs 5,500 crore in India and abroad in the solar energy sector over a period of two years.

"We have an ambitious growth plan for the solar business where we plan to have a cumulative capacity of 11GW of solar module and 8GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity by FY27 in India and overseas, potentially resulting in the annual revenue upwards of Rs 20,000 crore. With this, the total consolidated revenues for Inox Clean will scale to Rs 30,000 crore approximately by FY28," Jain said in his address at the inaugural event.