Gujarat emerging as India’s semiconductor hub, says Dy CM Sanghavi; invites global investors

Gandhinagar, Mar 1 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Sunday pitched Gujarat as India’s emerging semiconductor hub and assured global investors that investments made in the state are protected not only for the present generation but for decades to come.

Sanghavi was speaking at the Semiconnect Conference 2026 in Gandhinagar in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and others.

"Gujarat, despite accounting for only 5 per cent of India’s population and 6 per cent of geographical area, contributes over 18 per cent to the country’s manufacturing output and more than 30 per cent to total exports. The state contributes over 8 per cent to India’s GDP and handles more than 40 per cent of the nation’s cargo," he said, Gujarat continues to lead in sectors such as diamonds, engineering, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, the deputy CM pointed out.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for strengthening India’s global standing, Sanghavi said bold reforms and new policies have helped the country secure a strong position in the global semiconductor industry.

Highlighting developments in Dholera Special Investment Region, Sanghavi said the upcoming semiconductor fabrication plant by the Tata Group with an investment of Rs 95,000 crore will create thousands of employment opportunities.

He also referred to Micron Technology setting up its semiconductor facility in Gujarat as another milestone in India’s electronics manufacturing journey.

"Young engineers from the state have received specialised training in countries such as Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia and are returning with global expertise," he said.

Sanghavi assured investors that the Gujarat government functions as a partner and facilitator, promising swift support in matters related to land, infrastructure, logistics and policy clearances.

"When investors grow, Gujarat grows. When Gujarat grows, India grows," he said, urging industry leaders to consider the state as a long-term, stable and secure destination for investments.

Gujarat offers policy stability and security, asserting that investments made in the state are protected not only for the present generation but for decades to come, the Deputy Chief Minister said. PTI KVM BNM