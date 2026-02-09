Gujarat exchanges Letter of Intent with Starlink for high-speed internet connectivity

Ahmedabad, Feb 9 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Monday exchanged a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Starlink for mutual cooperation in high-speed satellite-based internet connectivity in remote, border and underserved areas of the state.

The LoI was exchanged with Satellite Communications Private Limited, a subsidiary of Elon Musk's SpaceX, at a ceremony in Gandhinagar in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, an official release said. It took place between state Industries Commissioner P Swaroop and Head of Starlink India Prabhakar Jayakumar.

The aim is to provide high-speed satellite-based internet connectivity in the state's remote, border, and underserved areas that currently have limited telecom infrastructure, the release said, adding it is part of the Digital Connectivity Mission and other strategic initiatives.

"Under the pilot project of this LoI, it is planned to connect Common Service Centres (CSCs), e-Governance facilities, government schools, district disaster management control rooms, ports, and wildlife sanctuary regions. The project aims toward digital inclusion in tribal districts, including Aspirational Districts such as Narmada and Dahod," it said.

With strong connectivity for police outposts, disaster management centres, wildlife monitoring, and agricultural research centres, the implementation of this LoI will enhance security and stability while ensuring reliable digital service delivery, the release informed.

"Under this initiative, smart connectivity will be enabled in state schools for education, and healthcare and telemedicine services will be made easily and rapidly available at Primary Health Centres (PHCs). Moreover, joint training programs will be planned in the future for capacity building of various government agencies, departments, schools, and disaster response teams," it added.

The LoI also covers strengthening connectivity in GIDC industrial parks, highway safety systems, maritime and port connectivity, and coastal police operations across the state.

A Joint Working Group comprising representatives of the Gujarat government and Starlink will be formed to ensure effective implementation of this LoI, the release said.