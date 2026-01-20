Gujarat exploring new opportunities in AI, defence, textile parks: Deputy CM Sanghavi in Davos

Ahmedabad, Jan 20 (PTI) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Tuesday the state is exploring new opportunities in a range of sectors, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), defence, textile parks, global capability centres, and innovative financing.

He made the remarks in Davos, Switzerland, where he is attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting.

"We have not come here as separate state delegations, but are present here as one country with a single agenda. We will all present our skills, our capabilities, and our governance here. Gujarat is exploring new opportunities in sectors, including AI, defence, textile parks, global capability centres, and innovative financing," said Sanghavi.

He said the Gujarat delegation has come to the WEF to learn something new and to understand and explore emerging opportunities in various fields.

Sanghavi was speaking at a joint press conference during the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Pralhad Joshi and other leaders.

Gujarat has a strong investment legacy, Sanghavi noted and added that at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, MoUs worth Rs 45 lakh crore were signed in the state.

In the last three months, investment interest of more than Rs 11 lakh crore has been received in the state under the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, said the Deputy Chief Minister.

He maintained that Gujarat for years benefited from the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in his earlier role as CM), and since 2014 the entire country has progressed under his administration.

The WEF is witnessing India's largest delegation, and while the world was still at rest early in the morning, Indian state delegations were actively meeting investors. This reflects India's commitment, strong work culture, and leadership's dedication to people, he insisted.

Sanghavi interacted with Chris Lehane from OpenAI on Tuesday morning, and later noted Gujarat is building an ecosystem where responsible AI and world-class innovation can thrive.

Taking to his X account, Sanghavi wrote, "As AI reshapes the world, Gujarat steps forward with confidence. An insightful interaction with Chris Lehane from OpenAI on advancing AI enablement and the next wave of high-tech transformation. With robust digital infrastructure and a fast-growing talent base, Gujarat is building an ecosystem where responsible AI and world-class innovation can truly thrive." During the ongoing WEF meeting (January 19-23), the Deputy Chief Minister will take part in 58 high-level one-to-one meetings with top industrialists and leaders from around the world to boost employment and industrial development in Gujarat.

These meetings are aimed at attracting investment in key sectors like advanced manufacturing, textiles, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, food processing, chemicals, shipping-logistics and aerospace.