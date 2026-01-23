Gujarat fully prepared for next-generation global investment: DyCM Sanghavi in Davos

Ahmedabad, Jan 23 (PTI) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Friday that the state was fully prepared for the next-generation global investments with a stable, policy-driven, and world-class ecosystem.

A high-level delegation from the Gujarat government, led by Sanghavi, is participating in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026, being held at Davos, Switzerland.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has emerged as a gateway to the future. Our engagements at WEF 2026 send a clear message that Gujarat is fully prepared for next-generation global investments with a stable, policy-driven, and world-class ecosystem," a release quoted Sanghavi as saying on Friday.

Sanghavi posted on X, "Had an insightful exchange with Varun Sivaram, Co-founder, EmeraldAi. As Gujarat gears up for the next wave of AI-driven data centers, sustainable energy solutions will be key. Emerald AI's innovative Conductor platform holds strong potential to power this growth responsibly." He also held discussions with sustainable energy solutions company Vestas.

"Gujarat is emerging as India's strongest hub for next-gen wind innovation. Held a strategic dialogue with Mr. Henrik Andersen, CEO of Vestas, on wind turbine manufacturing, offshore wind, innovative land-use pilots and advanced R&D. With India's first offshore wind project and world-class RE parks, Gujarat is powering the nation's clean energy rise," he said on the social media platform.

As the World Economic Forum 2026 approaches its final wrap-up, Gujarat's delegation continues to receive strong global interest for its vibrancy, growth potential, mutual collaboration, and investment opportunities, the release quoted Sanghavi as saying.

With the message "Gujarat - Ready for the World, Where Vision Meets Action", Gujarat's participation at WEF 2026 reinforces its leadership in shaping global growth narratives and building a resilient, future-ready economy, as per his statement.

Gujarat's first delegation to undertake structured, high-level engagements at WEF 2026, showcasing the state's vibrancy, growth momentum, and readiness for global partnerships. The participation reaffirms Gujarat's commitment to international collaboration, accelerated economic transformation, and the long-term vision of Viksit Gujarat@2047, an official release said.

During the summit, the Gujarat delegation has conducted over 30 high-impact meetings with global chairpersons, CEOs, investors, and multilateral institutions to position Gujarat as a preferred destination for future investments across priority sectors, it added.

Meetings were held with Sanjay Mehrotra, Global CEO, Micron Technology; Randhir Thakur, CEO, Tata Electronics; Carlos Moreira, Chairman, SEALSQ; Lorenzo Roversi, IonQ; and Varun Sivaram, Founder & CEO, Emerald AI, Chris Lehane, Chief Global Affairs Officer, OpenAI; and Elitsa Kyoseva, NVIDIA.

Discussions focused on semiconductor fabrication, advanced electronics, AI-driven innovation, and quantum-resistant technologies, with exploration of partnership roadmaps involving SEALSQ and RRP Electronics.

The delegation also took part in discussions regarding clean energy, green hydrogen & energy transition.

Strategic discussions were held with Andreas Schierenbeck, CEO, Hitachi Energy; Catherine MacGregor, CEO, ENGIE; Bernard Fontana, Chairman, EDF; Kim Hedegaard, CEO Power-to-X, Topsoe; Morten Dyrholm, Global Vice President, Vestas; Devansh Jain, Chairman, INOX GFL Group; and Jeremy Weir, Chairman, Trafigura, as per the release.

Key focus areas included green hydrogen ecosystems, renewable manufacturing, grid modernization, industrial decarbonization, and clean energy exports, it added.

Moreover, meetings were held with Sachit Ahuja, Co-President, Tillman Global Holdings; Mike Harney, Global Vice President, IBM; and Joakim Weidemanis, CEO, Johnson Controls; and Jatin Dalal, Global CFO, Cognizant focused on data centres, telecom networks, smart infrastructure, AI-enabled services, and digital resilience.

Discussions were also held with B K Goenka, Chairman, Welspun Group; Takayuki Sumita, Chairman, Sumitomo Group; M A Yussuf Ali, Chairman, Lulu Group International; and Arnaud Pieton, Global CEO, Technip Energies, Shashwat Goenka, RPSG Group; Sudarshan Venu, TVS Group; and Lakshmi Mittal, ArcelorMittal.

A strategic interaction with Vincent Clerc, Global CEO, A P Moller-Maersk, centred on port-led development, multimodal logistics, supply chain integration, and enhancing Gujarat's role in global trade.

Strategic dialogues with Linde and Air Liquide focused on supporting Gujarat's heavy industries, clean manufacturing, and semiconductor ecosystem.

Exploring collaboration in space technology, advanced materials, and Industry 5.0, a meeting was held with Hamdullah Mohib, CEO, Marlan Spacetech.

Engagements were held with Saroj Jha, Director - Water, World Bank Group, and Bhargav Dasgupta, Asian Development Bank, focusing on sustainable urban development, water security, climate resilience, and infrastructure financing. PTI KVM PD NP