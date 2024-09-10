Gujarat gets 'GRIT', NITI Aayog-like think tank

Ahmedabad, Sep 10 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced the formation of Gujarat State Institution for Transformation or 'GRIT', a think tank modelled on the NITI Aayog to help realise the vision of 'Viksit' or developed state by 2047.

GRIT has crafted a vision document and roadmap for 'Viksit Gujarat @ 2047', stated an official release here.

The Chief Minister will head the governing body of GRIT with the Finance Minister as vice-chairman and the ministers of agriculture, health, education and industry serving as members, it said.

"Following the model of NITI Aayog, the 'GRIT' has been established, chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel," the release said.

Among other things, it will review the implementation of recommendations from its task force committee for achieving the target of becoming a five-trillion-dollar economy, it said.

The ten-member executive committee of GRIT, headed by its CEO, will handle its day-to-day operations.

Its governing body will include the chief advisor to the Chief Minister, chief secretary, and additional chief secretary or principal secretary of the Finance and Planning Departments.

Experts in fields such as agriculture, finance and economic affairs, industrial infrastructure, health and nutrition, skill development and employment, and education will be nominated to the think tank by the state government, the release said.

A retired or serving additional chief secretary-level officer (to be appointed by the government) will serve as the chief executive officer and member secretary of GRIT's governing body.

It will also recommend strategies for balanced economic growth across sectors such as industry, agriculture, investment, and exports.

GRIT will carry out review, assess, and supervise state schemes and programs, identify areas for improvement, and provide recommendations aligned with the long-term vision of the "Viksit Gujarat @2047" roadmap, the government said.

It will also "promote good governance to ensure consistent policy-making and decision-making in line with the priorities outlined in the State Vision Document and recommend key focus areas for long-term, comprehensive development," it said.

GRIT will also suggest new development initiatives by enhancing coordination between state government departments, the Government of India, NITI Aayog, civil society, and other stakeholders, and propose strategies for multidimensional development, and review successful policies and best practices from national and international contexts.

It will collaborate with leading organisations for cross-sectoral partnerships, knowledge-sharing, and capacity-building programmes, and encourage the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, the Internet of Things, Robotics, GIS, Drone Technology, and Blockchain.

GRIT will also advise the state government on mechanisms to mobilise financial resources for development through asset monetization, international financial institutions, CSR Trust Funds, and other sources.

The governing body will meet at least once a year and as needed, at the chairman's discretion.

The governing body will meet at least once a year and as needed, at the chairman's discretion.

The executive committee will hold quarterly meetings. The General Administration Department-Planning Division will issue a formal resolution outlining the composition and scope of GRIT, stated the release.