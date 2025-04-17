Gujarat govt announces SpaceTech Policy 2025-2030

Ahmedabad, Apr 17 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Thursday announced a dedicated policy to support space tech sector industries through various incentives and fiscal assistance.

With the launch of 'SpaceTech Policy 2025-2030', Gujarat has become the first state in India to have a dedicated policy for the space sector, an official release said.

The policy envisages fiscal and non-fiscal support for the entire gamut of space sector activities ranging from manufacturing of satellite payloads and parts, including communication and propulsion systems, ground stations, satellite control centres and space-based application design, it said.

"For effective implementation of this policy, the Gujarat government will collaborate with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre or IN-SPACe and Department of Space of the Union government. The state will also strive to establish a Centre for Excellence in Space Technologies to impart skill development, promote research and innovation," it said.

The government will work closely with INSPACe and Department of Space to develop a space manufacturing park with common technical facilities providing a strong platform and critical impetus to propel the growth of enterprises in the space sector, said the release.

The Union government opened the space sector to private participation in June 2020, with the establishment of IN-SPACe as a single-window facilitator for private enterprises.

Besides support under the Gujarat Electronics Policy, additional fiscal assistance will be provided to support the launch cost and patent filing under this policy to the manufacturers, said the release.

"Enterprises involved in ground segment, space applications, and design will be eligible for incentives under the Gujarat IT/ITeS Policy (2022-27).Startups in the space sector will be supported through the ICT and Deep Tech Startups program under the Gujarat IT/ITeS Policy (2022-27)," it added.

This policy will empower potential investors and entrepreneurs to build and operate in Gujarat, the release said.

The Central government introduced the Indian Space Policy 2023, and also implemented reforms to enable Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and comprehensive private sector engagement across all domains of space activities.