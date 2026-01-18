Gujarat govt delegation to Davos under Dy CM to meet top business leaders, investors, policymakers

Ahmedabad, Jan 18 (PTI) A Gujarat government delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will visit Davos in Switzerland to engage with global business leaders, investors and policymakers during the World Economic Forum annual meeting there from January 19 to 23.

The state government delegation will participate to take the resolution of 'Developed Gujarat @2047' to the global stage and present a roadmap on this, said an official release.

As per officials, Sanghvi will take part in 58 high-level one-to-one meetings with top industrialists and leaders from around the world to boost employment and industrial development in the state and attract investment in key sectors like advanced manufacturing, textiles, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, food processing, chemicals, shipping-logistics and aerospace.

Sanghavi, who is also the state industries minister, will visit the forum with the main objective to strengthen Gujarat's industrial ecosystem and create new employment opportunities on a large scale for the youth, the release said.

During the visit, the state government delegation will hold discussions with heads of global corporations such as AP Moller Maersk, Engie, EDF, Johnson Controls, Sumitomo Group, Linde, SEALSQ and Tillman Global, it added.

"Special emphasis will be placed on bringing new technology to Gujarat, promoting innovation and developing long-term international relations through these meetings. The state government is trying to make Gujarat emerge as an important partner in the global value chain," it said.

Apart from attracting investment in this forum, Gujarat's voice will also be heard in global policy discussions, with Sanghavi presenting the state's vision as a keynote speaker in various sessions, the release said.

"He will present Gujarat's successful development model to the world on topics like 'India in the New Geo-Economic Order', 'Power of Sports: From Glory to Heritage', Energy Transition under the 'Call to Clean Initiative', Water Security through 'Mission Water' and 'Sustainability'," it said.

In a separate release, GIFT City the delegation will include top officials from International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

The visit is coming at a time when GIFT City is witnessing strong momentum across international banking, fund management, fintech, asset leasing, Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and international education, the release added.

"The GIFT City delegation will hold a series of strategic interactions in Davos with global players across financial services, banking, technology, fintech, institutional investment and multinational corporations. These engagements will focus on exploring collaboration opportunities, facilitating global capital flows, and positioning GIFT City as a preferred destination for international firms seeking to expand their presence in and through India," it said.

Discussions are expected to centre on areas such as international banking, fund management, aircraft and ship leasing, fintech innovation, GCCs, sustainable finance and emerging technologies, it added. PTI KA PD BNM