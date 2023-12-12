Gujarat govt invites MP-based industrialists to participate in 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit'

Indore, Dec 12 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Tuesday invited industrialists from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh to participate in 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024', saying there are golden opportunities to invest in areas like semiconductor manufacturing and green hydrogen production.

The 10th edition of the Global Investors Summit with the theme of "Gateway to the Future" will be held from January 10 to 12, 2024 at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

During the roadshow organised in Indore, Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor said, "Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are connected with a sacred thread of Narmada river. I extend the invitation to the industrialists of Madhya Pradesh to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024." Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) Joint Managing Director Narendra Kumar Meena said like other states of the country, Madhya Pradesh will also participate as a partner in this three-day conference and it will be provided a platform to discuss its policies with the delegates.

The conclave focuses on new areas like Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), semiconductor manufacturing and green hydrogen production where there are golden opportunities to invest in Gujarat, he said.

Gujarat Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanuben Babaria and Madhya Pradesh unit president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Dinesh Patidar also participated in the roadshow. PTI HWP MAS NP