Gujarat govt presents Rs 4.08 lakh crore Budget; big push to tourism, sports infra

Gandhinagar, Feb 18 (PTI) Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai on Wednesday presented a Rs 4.08 lakh crore Budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly with a focus on tourism promotion and creation of sports infrastructure ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The Budget, with an estimated surplus of Rs 974 crore and no new taxes, continued the 5 per cent tax rebate for electric vehicles.

The total outlay increased by Rs 37,803 crore or 10.2 per cent to Rs 4,08,053 crore over the previous financial year, Desai said.

A major highlight of the Budget was the state government's roadmap to develop Ahmedabad as an "Olympic Ready City" ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which Gujarat will host.

The minister proposed an allocation of Rs 1,278 crore for infrastructure related to the upcoming Games. This includes the development of international-level sports complexes and stadiums, and strengthening urban transport connectivity around key venues.

A total provision of Rs 1,331 crore has been made for the sports department. Of this, Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for developing Ahmedabad as an 'Olympic Ready City' and for the SVP Sports Enclave.

Another Rs 165 crore has been allocated for developing sports complexes in various districts.

An amount of Rs 100 crore each has been proposed for creating Olympic-level infrastructure at Karai and setting up a Para High Performance Centre in Gandhinagar. A further Rs 90 crore has been set aside for constructing a world-class hockey stadium.

Tourism was another key thrust area in the Budget. Announcing 2026 as `Gujarat Tourism Year', the minister said the state aims to position itself prominently on national and international tourism maps.

To strengthen tourism infrastructure, Rs 236 crore has been allocated for enhancing facilities in and around the Statue of Unity. The iconic site has emerged as a major global attraction and boosted local employment, particularly among tribal communities, the finance minister said.

The government also proposed Rs 300 crore for the Ambaji Corridor Masterplan to ensure holistic development of the Ambaji pilgrimage centre. In addition, Rs 447 crore has been earmarked for building iconic bus stations at Somnath and Ambaji, and for constructing a multi-modal transport hub at Somnath.

Other allocations include Rs 60 crore for developing Somnath and Shivrajpur Beach as world-class tourist destinations and promoting tourism in the Visavada-Porbandar region. An amount of Rs 95 crore has been proposed for tourism promotion initiatives, including the training of 1,000 tourist guides and development of facilities at heritage sites.

The minister said Gujarat's rich heritage, from the White Rann of Kutch to Somnath, Gir and the Sun Temple, offers immense potential to attract domestic and international visitors. Special campaigns such as "Wed in Gujarat" will also be launched to promote the state as a wedding destination.

Highlighting urban development in support of tourism and sports infrastructure, the Budget proposed Rs 16,116 crore under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana, marking a 17 per cent increase over the previous allocation.

The minister said the government remains committed to building world-class infrastructure to support economic growth while promoting Gujarat's cultural and sporting aspirations on the global stage.

Last year, the state government had announced a rebate of 5 per cent on Motor Vehicle Tax on electric vehicles. Desai proposed to continue that rebate for another year, giving a relief of Rs 210 crore for the citizens.

With this proposed relief in taxes, the budget is having an estimated overall surplus of Rs 974 crore, said the minister. PTI PJT PD KRK