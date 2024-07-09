Gujarat govt signs partnership agreement with Intel Corporation for AI readiness

Ahmedabad, Jul 9 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Tuesday signed a partnership agreement with US-based technology company Intel Corporation for artificial intelligence (AI) readiness to make the state a hub for innovation and investment in the digital economy.

"An important partnership agreement was signed at Gandhinagar between Gujarat's Department of Science and Technology and Intel Corporation on artificial intelligence readiness in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel," the state government said in a statement.

"This partnership with Intel Corporation will accelerate the vision of making Gujarat a hub for innovation and investment in the digital economy," it said.

The state government has partnered with Intel with the aim to make new emerging technologies accessible to students, professionals and citizens. It aims to empower students, professionals, citizens and digital leaders by equipping them with the skills, mindsets and toolsets needed to thrive in an AI-driven world.

"The launch of this initiative in Gujarat is a testament to the state government's commitment to encouraging technological innovation and economic growth," it said.

Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, termed this initiative as important in promoting skilled workforce and technological advancement in the state.

The initiative will be implemented in collaboration with multiple partners and stakeholders including regional science centres, academic institutions and government bodies, the government said. PTI KA SGC MR