Gujarat govt to host three-day convention to promote MICE tourism

Gandhinagar, Dec 5 (PTI) The Gujarat government intends to promote the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector in the state to give further boost to tourism by showcasing its existing infrastructure and developing more destinations in the future, a senior government official said here on Tuesday.

Gujarat will host the India Convention Promotion Bureau (ICPB)'s 14th Conventions India Conclave on December 7-9 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar as part of the pre-Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, as it looks to bring a major share of MICE market to the state, state tourism secretary Hareet Shukla said.

"To develop new sectors and areas of tourism, and especially for year-round tourism, MICE sector is very important with round-the-year activities, making a significant difference to the economy. Gujarat is now trying to focus on this sector," Shukla told mediapersons.

He said Gujarat has good infrastructure required for the MICE sector, and the government intends to develop more infrastructure in the future as it trains its focus on the sector.

MICE tourism has huge potential for the state, and the pre-Vibrant convention will engage people associated with the sector from India and abroad to look at facilities available here and provide their feedback on whether there is a need to make policy changes and other further developments, he said.

The state government has big plans for developing MICE infrastructure further in Kevadia near the Statue of Unity in Narmada district, Kutch district, Vadodara, etc, he said.

"We want to bring a major share of the MICE market to Gujarat, and I am very sure we will be successful. This is a step in that direction," he said.

The convention will not only highlight India but also Gujarat as a potential MICE destination, he said.

"India is trying to create a sub-brand, Meet In India, and we are talking about Meet In Gujarat. This convention is a very good platform to showcase the kind of infrastructure that has been developed in Gujarat related to MICE," he said.

World renowned conventions as well as major associations and hospitality sector experts from across the world and India will participate in the event, he said.

"More than 100 participants from abroad and more than 200 from across the country will participate in the event. The participants will be taken in groups on a trip to Ahmedabad, Surat, Rann of Kutch, Science City... They will be made aware of the facilities available in Gujarat," Shukla said.

Major announcements related to international and national-level events to be organised in Gujarat will be made during the event, he said.

ICPB Vice Chairman Amaresh Tiwari said the vision of the board is to present at least 10 names as MICE destination from India to the world stage. At present, only capital Delhi figures among top 100 global destination for MICE.

"Large medical, non-medical associations, technical associations and corporates from India and abroad will participate in the event who want to organise their events in Gujarat... I am confident that the manner Gujarat is growing in the areas of business under the leadership of Prime Minister and Chief Minister, in the next 5-10 years, Gujarat will be a leading MICE state," he said. PTI KA SGC TRB