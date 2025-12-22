Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO sails through on Day 1; subscribed 1.47 times

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The initial public offering of healthcare company Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd received 1.47 times subscription on the first day of share sale on Monday.
The IPO received bids for 1,94,25,792 shares against 1,32,26,880 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 4.69 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 1.96 times. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 34 per cent subscription.
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality has mobilised a little over Rs 100 crore from anchor investors.
The Rs 251-crore initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on December 24.
It has fixed a price band of Rs 108-114 per share.
The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of up to 2.2 crore equity shares worth Rs 250.8 crore at the upper end of the price band.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for the proposed acquisition of Parekhs Hospital at Ahmedabad and part-payment of purchase consideration for the already acquired "Ashwini Medical Centre".
Also, funds will be used for setting up a new hospital in Vadodara, buying robotics equipment for the hospital at Vadodara, debt repayment, funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is one of the regional healthcare companies located in the central region of Gujarat and operates a chain of mid-sized multi-speciality hospitals, providing integrated healthcare services, with a focus on secondary and tertiary care.
It operates seven multispeciality hospitals with a total capacity of 490 beds.
The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.