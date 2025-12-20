Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality raises Rs 100 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Healthcare company Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality has mobilised a little over Rs 100 crore from anchor investors days before its initial share-sale opening for public subscription.

The anchor book saw participation from 10 entities, including Venus Investments, Khandelwal Finance Pvt Ltd, Nexus Global Opportunities Fund, and Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website on Friday.

The company has allocated a little over 87.73 lakh equity shares at an anchor price of Rs 114 per equity share, totalling Rs 100.01 crore, it added.

The Rs 251-crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on December 22 and conclude on December 24.

It had fixed a price band of Rs 108-114 per share.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of up to 2.2 crore equity shares worth Rs 250.8 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for the proposed acquisition of Parekhs Hospital at Ahmedabad and part-payment of purchase consideration for the already acquired "Ashwini Medical Centre".

Also, funds will be used for setting up a new hospital in Vadodara, buying robotics equipment for the hospital at Vadodara, debt repayment, funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is one of the regional healthcare companies located in the central region of Gujarat and operates a chain of mid-sized multi-speciality hospitals, providing integrated healthcare services, with a focus on secondary and tertiary care.

It operates seven multispeciality hospitals with a total capacity of 490 beds.

On the financial front, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 40.24 crore in the year ended March, 2025, and its net profit at Rs 9.5 crore.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Nirbhay CapitalServices is the sole book-running lead manager of the public issue. PTI HG HVA