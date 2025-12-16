Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality's Rs 251 cr IPO to open on Dec 22

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Healthcare company Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd on Wednesday fixed a price band of Rs 108-114 per share for its upcoming Rs 251 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The company's maiden public offering will open for subscription on December 22 and conclude on December 24, according to its statement.

The IPO is a fresh issue of up to 2.2 crore equity shares worth Rs 250.8 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for proposed acquisition of Parekhs Hospital at Ahmedabad and part-payment of purchase consideration for the already acquired "Ashwini Medical Centre".

Also, funds will be used for setting up a new hospital in Vadodara; buying robotics equipment for the hospital at Vadodara; debt repayment; funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions & general corporate purposes.

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is one of the regional healthcare companies located in the central region of Gujarat and operates a chain of mid-sized multi-speciality hospitals, providing integrated healthcare services, with a focus on secondary and tertiary care.

It operates seven multispeciality hospitals with a total capacity of 490 beds, approved bed capacity of 445 beds and operational bed capacity of 340 beds.

The company said that 75 per cent of the offer has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 per cent shares for retail investors.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 128 equity shares and in multiples of 128 equity shares thereafter.

Financially, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 40.24 crore in the year ended March 31,2025, and its net profit at Rs 9.5 crore.

Nirbhay CapitalServices is the sole book-running lead manager of the public issue.