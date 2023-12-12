Gujarat minister calls for moving towards eco-friendly packaging methods

Gandhinagar, Dec 12 (PTI) Gujarat Forest and Environment Minister Mulu Bera said on Tuesday sustainable packaging not only protects the planet, but also offers an opportunity for innovation and progress and called for moving towards eco-friendly packaging methods.

The government, industry and consumers have significant influence in shaping a healthier future by adopting balanced packaging through formulation of policies, innovations and creating demand for such products, he said.

The minister was addressing a seminar on 'Sustainable Packaging: Rethinking Packaging for Greener Tomorrow' organised as part of the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The 10th edition of the investor summit is scheduled from January 10 to 12 in Gandhinagar.

"As a society we should move towards eco-friendly packaging methods that reduce the impact of waste on the environment. Sustainable packaging is not limited to our responsibility to protect the planet but also offers an opportunity for innovation and progress," he said.

The minister said the last few decades have seen the impact of climate change intensifying, and called on industry leaders to prepare a road map for ensuring balanced development.

Bera said the government is formulating policies that promote environment-friendly practices.

"The government has undertaken the responsibility of formulating policies that promote environment -friendly practices. Industries have to innovate for packaging solutions and our preferences as consumers are so powerful that we can increase the demand for sustainable products," he said.

Principal Secretary, Forest and Environment, Sanjeev Kumar pointed out 70 per cent of the country's recyclers are based in Gujarat.

Speaking at the seminar, he informed that about 36 per cent of plastic produced for Gujarat is used in packaging alone, including single-use products for food and beverage containers, of which about 85 per cent is disposed as landfill waste.

Gujarat has 13 plants for co-processing of plastic waste in cement industries. About 9.6 million MT of plastic waste has been co-processed in cement kilns in the state from 2009 to 2023 (till October 31), the senior bureaucrat noted.

Minister Bera further added the state forest department recently undertook a campaign to collect garbage from the yatra route taken by devotees during the Girnar pilgrimage in Gujarat’s Junagadh district with an aim to maintain cleanliness in the area.

During the yatra organised every year on the occasion of Dev Diwali, devotees circle the Girnar mountain.

"More than 50 tonnes of waste was collected, most of which was plastic packaging remains. This is a serious matter and the seminar held today is also reflecting on this subject which is a very good thing," he said. PTI KA RSY