Gujarat Police, MapmyIndia in pact to boost road safety; motorists to get real-time traffic updates

Ahmedabad, Nov 18 (PTI) The Gujarat Police have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with indigenous navigation platform Mappls, created by private firm MapmyIndia, to strengthen road safety measures and improve real-time traffic management across the state.
In line with the government's 'Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar Ghar Swadeshi' campaign, the MoU was signed between the Gujarat police traffic branch and the private company in presence of Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, an official release said on Tuesday.
Under the initiative, the Mappls app has integrated several new features, including black-spot alerts, accident-prone zone markers, speed limit indicators, and real-time traffic advisories for motorists, the release said.
The state traffic branch has shared data on black spots and potential accident zones with MapmyIndia, which has already been updated on the app. Information on poorly-lit or risky stretches has also been incorporated to help prevent accidents, it said.
Police will provide daily real-time updates to MapmyIndia, including road closures, planned construction or repair works, rallies, and major public events, according to the MoU.
These updates will be reflected instantly on the app, allowing citizens to choose alternative routes.
District police units have been trained through dedicated WhatsApp groups on how to provide traffic-related inputs to MapmyIndia, and data updation has already begun, the release said.