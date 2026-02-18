Gujarat presents Rs 4.08 lakh crore Budget; big push to tourism, sports infra

Gandhinagar, Feb 18 (PTI) Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai on Wednesday presented a Rs 4.08 lakh crore Budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly with a focus on tourism promotion, digital governance, regional growth, and creation of sports infrastructure ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The Budget, with an estimated surplus of Rs 974 crore and no new taxes, continued the 5 per cent tax rebate for electric vehicles.

The total outlay increased by Rs 37,803 crore or 10.2 per cent to Rs 4,08,053 crore over the previous financial year, Desai said.

A major highlight of the Budget was the state government's roadmap to develop Ahmedabad as an "Olympic Ready City" ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which Gujarat will host.

The minister proposed an allocation of Rs 1,278 crore for infrastructure related to the upcoming Games. This includes the development of international level sports complexes and stadiums, and strengthening urban transport connectivity around key venues.

A total provision of Rs 1,331 crore has been made for the sports department. Of this, Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for developing Ahmedabad as an 'Olympic Ready City' and for the SVP (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel) Sports Enclave.

Another Rs 165 crore has been allocated for developing sports complexes in various districts.

An amount of Rs 100 crore each has been proposed for creating Olympic-level infrastructure at Karai and setting up a Para High Performance Centre in Gandhinagar. A further Rs 90 crore has been set aside for constructing a world-class hockey stadium.

Tourism was another key thrust area in the Budget. Announcing 2026 as 'Gujarat Tourism Year', the minister said the state aims to position itself prominently on national and international tourism maps.

To strengthen tourism infrastructure, Rs 236 crore has been allocated for enhancing facilities in and around the Statue of Unity. The iconic site has emerged as a major global attraction and boosted local employment, particularly among tribal communities, the finance minister said.

The government also proposed Rs 300 crore for the Ambaji Corridor Masterplan to ensure holistic development of the Ambaji pilgrimage centre. In addition, Rs 447 crore has been earmarked for building iconic bus stations at Somnath and Ambaji, and for constructing a multi-modal transport hub at Somnath.

Other allocations include Rs 60 crore for developing Somnath and Shivrajpur beach as world-class tourist destinations and promoting tourism in the Visavada-Porbandar region.

An amount of Rs 95 crore has been proposed for tourism promotion initiatives, including the training of 1,000 tourist guides and development of facilities at heritage sites.

The minister said Gujarat's rich heritage, from the White Rann of Kutch to Somnath, Gir and the Sun Temple, offers immense potential to attract domestic and international visitors.

Special campaigns such as "Wed in Gujarat" will also be launched to promote the state as a wedding destination.

As to the urban areas, the Budget proposed Rs 16,116 crore under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana, marking a 17 per cent increase over the previous allocation.

The minister said the government remains committed to building world-class infrastructure to support economic growth while promoting Gujarat's cultural and sporting aspirations on the global stage.

Last year, the state government had announced a rebate of 5 per cent on Motor Vehicle Tax on electric vehicles. Desai proposed to continue that rebate for another year, giving a relief of Rs 210 crore for the citizens.

The budget has an estimated overall surplus of Rs 974 crore, said the minister.

The government has also provided over Rs 850 crore for Artificial Intelligence and digital governance initiatives.

A Gujarat Unified Digital Stack will be created to deliver services on a single platform, while a Data Fusion Centre and Centre of Excellence will be set up using AI for safety and security.

Digital "lake and air-watch systems" will be introduced for monitoring air and water quality.

Balanced regional growth has been emphasised through economic masterplans for six regions -- Kachchh, Saurashtra, Coastal Saurashtra, North Gujarat, Central Gujarat and Surat Economic Region, with over Rs 6,600 crore allocated for 80 projects.

Education, health, rural development and tribal welfare were key focus areas in the Budget 2026-27, with substantial allocations made to strengthen human resource development and grassroots infrastructure.

According to the Budget documents presented in the assembly, 20 per cent of the total developmental expenditure has been earmarked for the education, sports, art and culture sector, making it one of the top priority areas.

The government has announced the development of 926 new PM SHRI Schools equipped with modern facilities to enhance the quality of education. A provision of Rs 100 crore has been made for the establishment of the Namo Central Library in Gandhinagar.

The health, nutrition and social welfare sector accounts for 19 per cent of the total developmental expenditure. The Budget provides for the development of multi-specialty hospitals in Ahmedabad and Surat.

A total of 2,000 new Anganwadis will be constructed to strengthen nutrition support for women and children.

Agriculture, irrigation and rural development have been allocated 17 per cent of the total developmental outlay. More than Rs 1,400 crore has been provided for agricultural mechanisation initiatives, while over Rs 392 crore has been earmarked to promote natural farming.

The fisheries sector will receive Rs 1,340 crore for infrastructure and equipment support.

Rs 5,600 crore has been allocated under the Mukhya Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to upgrade rural roads and bridges.

A provision of Rs 1,500 crore has been made under the VB-G RAM-G scheme to provide 125 days of employment annually to rural households.

The Nirmal Gram Yojana has been allocated Rs 650 crore to improve sanitation in villages, and Rs 545 crore has been earmarked for the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

Tribal welfare remains a major thrust area, with Rs 35,780 crore allocated in 2026-27 under the Jan Jaati Kalyan initiative.

The government has also outlined a five-year plan with a total outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore for tribal development. The measures include setting up five new Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation areas in tribal parts of the state, providing 500 mini-buses for tribal students and workers, and enhancing scholarship assistance for tribal youth.

The minister highlighted Gujarat's strong macro-economic indicators, stating that the state's per capita income has risen to nearly Rs 3 lakh, about 1.6 times higher than the national average.

Gujarat's unemployment rate stands at 1.2 per cent, making it among the lowest in the country, while labour force participation has improved significantly at 69.6 per cent against national average of 64.3 per cent, he said.

The recent restructuring of GST slabs by the Centre will result in a lower tax burden and the people of the state will save nearly Rs 11,000 crore in a single year, said Desai.

The Budget, built around five pillars -- social security, human resource development, infrastructure, economic growth and green growth -- aims to accelerate Gujarat's journey towards becoming a developed state by 2047, the finance minister said. PTI PJT PD KRK