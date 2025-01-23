Gujarat received FDI equity inflow of USD 57.65 billion in 10 years

Ahmedabad, Jan 23 (PTI) Gujarat received a foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflow of USD 57.65 billion in 10 years starting April 2014, the state government said on Thursday.

This was shared in the latest report released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of the Union government in December last year.

Gujarat attracted only USD 9.51 billion in FDI from April 2000 to March 2014. However, from April 2014 to September 2024, the state made a significant leap by getting USD 57.65 billion in FDI equity inflows, the report said.

This accounts for 86 per cent of the total FDI equity inflow of USD 67.16 billion into Gujarat over the past 24 years, it said, adding that these figures underscore the state's exceptional performance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reflect the unwavering confidence of investors in the state.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has effectively implemented investor-friendly policies and created a business-conducive environment, the release said.

According to the DPIIT report, Gujarat witnessed a remarkable surge in FDI equity inflows during the first half of FY 2024-25. The inflows rose from USD 2.29 billion in FY 2023-24 to USD 3.95 billion in FY 2024-25, registering a growth of 72.5 per cent, it said.

During the same period, the national FDI equity inflows increased from USD 20.49 billion to USD 29.79 billion, registering a 45.4 per cent growth. These figures highlight Gujarat's significant outperformance compared to the national average, reinforcing its position as a premier investment destination, it added.

The DPIIT report underscores that from April 2000 to September 2024, India received a total FDI inflow of USD 1.03 trillion. Out of this, the equity inflow stood at USD 708.65 billion.

Gujarat has played a pivotal role in this achievement, attracting USD 67.16 billion in FDI equity inflows during this period, which constitutes 9.5 per cent of India's total FDI equity inflow.

Notably, in the last decade, Gujarat achieved record-breaking FDI equity inflows of USD 57.65 billion, accounting for 11.7 per cent of the USD 492.27 billion received by the country during the same period. PTI PJT PD NP