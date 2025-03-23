Gujarat State Petronet commissions Chhara gas pipeline

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) A natural gas pipeline, connecting the newly set up 5 million tonnes per annum LNG import terminal at Chhara in the Gir-Somnath district with the gas grid, has been commissioned, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has said.

The pipeline having capacity to ship 18 million standard cubic metres per day was developed by Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL) at a cost of Rs 650 crore.

The pipeline passes from the outskirts of the eco-sensitive zone of the Gir National Park & Wildlife Sanctuary, home to Asiatic lions.

The pipeline was commissioned on March 20, GSPL said in a statement.

A unit of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has set up a facility to import liquefied natural gas (natural gas super chilled into liquid form for ease of transportation in ships) at Chhara. The liquefied natural gas (LNG) imported at the terminal is again turned into its gaseous state and moved to customers like power plants and fertilizer units through pipelines.

The Chhara terminal is operated by HPCL LNG Limited, a subsidiary of state-run HPCL.

"The work for engineering, procurement and construction of the 36-inch dia pipeline from HPCL LNG terminal at Chhara in Gir-Somnath district up to Lothpur in Amreli district of Gujarat, including despatch terminal at Chhara LNG terminal, valve stations and receiving terminal at Lothpur, was entrusted to the Mumbai-based construction company, Ace Pipeline Contracts, in September 2023. To cut down on the construction schedule, construction techniques such as automatic welding for welding of the 36-inch dia pipeline were deployed on the project," the statement said.

This project enhances the availability of natural gas in the country for use as an energy source in line with the Government of India's target to raise the share of natural gas in the energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030 from about 6.2 per cent now. PTI ANZ HVA