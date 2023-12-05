Gujarat to host event on agro and food processing at Anand on Dec 7: Raghavji Patel

Gandhinagar, Dec 5 (PTI) Gujarat will host an event on agro and food processing at Anand on Thursday as part of the pre-Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, providing an opportunity for investors and business community to explore the benefits the state provides in the sector, Cabinet Minister Raghavji Patel said here on Tuesday.

A pre-Vibrant seminar on 'Leveraging Logistic Strength of Gujarat for Agro and Food Processing Sector' will be organised at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Auditorium at Amul in Anand on December 7, Patel told reporters.

"The event will serve as a platform for the government and the private sector to collaborate and discuss the infrastructural and logistical strengths of the state," the Minister of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry in the Gujarat government said.

More than 30,000 food processing units have been set up in the state, expanding the scope for value-addition to surplus produce, thanks to improved connectivity for exports, stated a government release.

The summit will consist of three sessions featuring panelists from both the industry and academia. The discussion will cover topics such as 'Vibrant Gujarat: Where Growth is Natural,' 'Food Supply Chain Management for 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,' and 'Gujarat Fortifying Global Food Platter with Greens, White, and Blue,' stated the release. PTI KA PD SGC MR