Gujarat Toolroom makes Rs 65 crore worth construction supplies

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Industrial equipment maker Gujarat Toolroom on Monday said it has executed an order worth Rs 65 crore with Reliance Industries Ltd.

As part of the deal, it has delivered construction supplies to Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Gujarat Toolroom Ltd (GTL) said in an exchange filing.

"The initial tranche of the contract amounting to Rs 290 million (Rs 29 crore) was completed last month.

"With the recent fulfilment of the Rs 650 million, GTL is poised to...complete the remaining portions of the contract in the forthcoming quarters," the company said.

The total contract size between GTL and RIL exceeds Rs 2 billion (Rs 200 crore), it said.

The Gujarat-based company is into manufacturing and assembling of industrial machines and equipment. PTI ABI SHW