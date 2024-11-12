Gujarat Toolroom Q2 PAT jumps to Rs 27 cr

New Delhi: Gujarat Toolroom has reported a multi-fold rise in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 27 crore in the September quarter, helped by higher revenues.

Advertisment

It had posted Rs 2.40 crore profit after tax (PAT) in July-September FY24, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 270.51 crore from Rs 156.68 crore in the year-ago period.

During the second quarter, the company's Dubai-based subsidiary GTL Gems DMCC secured an order valued at AED 50 million (about Rs 114 crore).

Advertisment

Ahmedabad-based Gujarat Toolroom is into manufacturing and assembling industrial machines and equipment.