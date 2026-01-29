Gujarat tops nation in renewable energy, says Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi

Gandhinagar, Jan 29 (PTI) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi has said the state ranks number one nationwide in renewable energy, which is not just its present strength but also a future mission.

He also expressed confidence that the India–EU trade deal would open new avenues for the state's industries.

Speaking at a renewable energy conference here on Wednesday, Sanghavi recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set the vision for clean energy as early as 2000–2002 (as the then chief minister of Gujarat), when renewable power was still considered experimental.

"What was once seen as a joke has today become Gujarat’s strength. We faced challenges, but the government never backed down from its promise,” he said.

“Gujarat is the first state in the country to take strong initiatives in renewable energy and therefore the state ranks number one nationwide in renewable energy," Sanghavi said.

As per an official release, the state contributes 27.2 per cent of India’s wind energy generation, over 64 per cent of the state’s total power consumption comes from renewable sources, and more than 7.5 lakh households in Gujarat have installed rooftop solar panels, accounting for over 30 per cent of India’s share.

The state has created a robust ecosystem for manufacturing, installation, and research in renewable energy, it added.

Sanghavi emphasised that Gujarat’s industrial growth, particularly in Kutch after the 2001 earthquake, demonstrated the resilience and potential of the state.

“Investments in Gujarat are safe and yield the best returns. Industries here have shown unmatched growth compared to other states,” he noted.

The minister said the government, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is preparing new policies to strengthen the renewable energy sector further. He urged industry leaders, researchers, and startups to collaborate with the state in scaling up innovation and manufacturing.

“Gujarat is already number one in renewable energy, but we cannot be satisfied. We must aim higher, expand our scale, and ensure quality so that India becomes a global leader,” he asserted.

Sanghavi also pointed to India’s growing presence at international forums such as the World Economic Forum, where Gujarat’s pavilion showcased opportunities in green energy, chemicals, pharma, jewellery, and agriculture, as per the release.

He said the India–EU trade deal would open new avenues for Gujarat’s industries, with a target to raise the state’s share in national manufacturing from 18 per cent to 25 per cent.

"Opportunities are immense. If we work hard, Gujarat and India will never be without work. Renewable energy is not just our present strength but our future mission,” Sanghavi said. PTI KVM GK