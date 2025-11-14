Gujarat's Ambaji white marble gets GI tag: CM Patel hails move

Banaskantha, Nov 14 (PTI) Marble from Gujarat's holy pilgrimage site and Shaktipeeth, Ambaji, has received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag from the Centre for high-quality white stone extracted from its soil, an official said on Friday.

The Geographical Indications Registry, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has registered a tag under the name of Ambaji Marbles Quarry and Factory Association, Ambaji, in Banaskantha district.

A GI tag is a status given to a product that has a unique quality, or characteristic due to its specific geographical origin.

Banaskantha District Collector Mihir Patel said, "The Government of India has granted the prestigious GI tag to the pure white marble sourced from the sacred land of Ambaji. Along with its spiritual significance, Ambaji Shaktipeeth has now earned a distinguished place on the global map of the marble industry." He congratulated the people of Banaskantha and the Ambaji Marbles Quarry and Factory Association for achieving this remarkable milestone.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel hailed the GI tag for Ambaji marble.

"Getting the GI tag for Ambaji Marble is a matter of joy and pride for Gujarat. Ambaji marble is known for its unique shine and beauty, and it has been especially used in the construction of religious sites for many years," he noted.

With the GI tag, Ambaji marble now has its own distinct brand image in the global market. Because of this, the demand for Ambaji marble will increase in national and international markets, which will boost local industries and encourage artisans as well, Patel maintained.

"Heartiest congratulations to the residents of Banaskantha and everyone associated with the Ambaji marble industry," he wrote on the social media platform.

Speaking to reporters, Ambaji-based white marble industrialist Kiranbhai Trivedi said, a GI tag is only given to products that are of high quality.

The marble mines in Ambaji are 1,200-1,500 years old when Dilwara Jain Temple was constructed (in Mount Abu in adjoining Rajasthan), he said.

He said the majestic temple stands as living proof of the exceptional quality of Ambaji marble.

"Even after so many years, it (the Dilwara Jain Temple) has remained unchanged. In comparison, even the stones of the Taj Mahal show signs of aging, but Ambaji marble has never lost its purity," Trivedi noted.

Not only in Gujarat, but this white marble has been used for constructing various temples abroad in Miami, Los Angeles, Boston, New Zealand, and England, the businessman pointed out.

White marble extracted from Ambaji mines is strong and rich in calcium. It is believed this marble was also used in the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya due to its durability.

According to a recent survey, Ambaji's white marble has elements like silicon oxide and calcium oxide.

A GI tag helps in legally protecting the unique identity and authenticity of a product that originates from a specific geographical area. The tag also boosts market value, and export potential of the product. PTI COR PD RSY