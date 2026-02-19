Gujarat's debt rises to Rs 3.99 lakh cr in 2024-25 as per revised estimates: Desai in assembly

Gandhinagar, Feb 19 (PTI) Gujarat's total public debt has risen to Rs 3,99,633 crore in 2024-25 as per revised estimates, the state assembly was informed on Thursday.

This was announced by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai during Question Hour of the ongoing Budget session in response to a written query of Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar, who sought year-wise information on the state's total debt and the amount paid towards principal and interest.

In a written reply tabled in the House, Desai said Gujarat's total public debt stood at Rs 3,52,718 crore in the financial year 2023-24, and, as per revised estimates for 2024-25, it had increased to Rs 3,99,633 crore, a rise of Rs 46,915 crore.

Desai, in his reply, said the state paid Rs 24,964 crore as interest on its debt, while Rs 26,136 crore was repaid towards the principal amount in 2023-24.

For 2024-25 (revised estimates), the government said it has paid Rs 25,945 crore towards interest and Rs 29,086 crore towards principal repayment.

The Gujarat government presented its Budget for 2026-27 on Wednesday. The total outlay stood at Rs 4.08 lakh crore.