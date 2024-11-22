Gujarat's GST dept finds tax evasion of Rs 3.53 cr after searches at seven firms

Ahmedabad, Nov 22 (PTI) The Gujarat State GST department conducted searches on seven commercial entities and detected tax evasion of Rs 3.53 crore, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

These firms were concealing actual revenues, selling without invoice and underreporting tax liability, he added.

An official release said searches were conducted on November 16 at seven premises to keep a check on possible evasion of Goods and Service Tax (GST) by 'Business to Consumer (B2C)' sector entities in the state.

"These firms comprised two battery dealers in Ahmedabad, four tobacco dealers in Waghai in Dang district and one salon in Nadiad town of Kheda. The salon in Nadiad had indulged in tax evasion by concealing actual sales and underreporting tax liability," the release said.

Advertisment

The firm was also levying and collecting tax separately despite having opted for the composition scheme and the total tax liability detected was in excess of Rs 53 lakh, the release added.

"The investigation on the two battery dealers revealed these firms were importing batteries and selling them locally without invoice to evade tax. During the operation, unaccounted stock and unaccounted sales were found, resulting in a total tax liability in excess of Rs 92 lakh. Large amount of unaccounted stock and unaccounted sales were found during the investigation against four tobacco dealers located at Waghai," it said.

Total tax evasion detected during the investigation on these four traders was around Rs 2.08 crore, said the release. PTI PJT BNM