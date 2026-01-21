Gujarat's policy-driven governance, transparency make it best place for investors: Dy CM

Davos, Jan 21 (PTI) Gujarat's policy-driven governance model and strong stability make it the best place for investment, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi has said, as he made a strong pitch to global investors to set up data parks and advanced manufacturing and defence facilities in the state.

Speaking to PTI here during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, he also said Dholera Smart City is the perfect place for data centres globally, while GIFT City has emerged as a premier Fintech centre for companies from across the world.

He took a swipe at 'so-called intelligent people' who had called it 'daydreaming' when Narendra Modi, as Gujarat Chief Minister, had announced GIFT City as the country's first international financial services centre, saying the same people are now taking selfies there.

He said Gujarat has been luckier than other Indian states, as it saw Prime Minister Modi's leadership much earlier.

The minister said it was only because of the prime minister that the strongest-ever delegation has come to Davos, with representatives from 10 states, and he feels proud to be a young member of the team.

Gujarat has shown its prowess across the manufacturing spectrum from salt to aircraft for a long time and has been a prime destination for investors from across the world, he said.

Sanghavi said Gujarat is a policy-driven state, it offers strong stability, security, a skilled workforce, and transparency in governance that has continued since the chief ministership of Modi.

The state conducts a detailed feasibility and convertibility study before signing any investment MoU, which helps fast realisation, and this system is also in place since Modi's days, he noted.

He said his focus in Davos is to explore opportunities in new-age sectors, but he is not running after MoUs as investments, as such come to Gujarat.

He said he wants to showcase the state's policies and explore new ideas for advanced manufacturing, innovative plants and innovative financing systems.

He said the state cannot be complacent just because it has already been receiving the maximum investments, and it would continue to explore new areas and expand existing ones to ensure jobs and welfare for the people of the state.

Sanghavi said his responsibility towards the state's youth is not just about bringing investments from Davos or providing jobs, but also about exposing them to new innovations and learning.

"People of Gujarat are great learners, and we are always open to new ideas from across the world," he said He said there is no better option in the world for setting up data centres and data parks with sustainable energy than Dholera.

He said all Indian states are engaged in a healthy competition here, and together they represent a new India. PTI BJ DRR