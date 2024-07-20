Gujrat governor stresses on shift from chemical nutrients based farming

Ayodhya (UP) Jul 20 (PTI ) Gujrat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Saturday emphasised on shifting from chemical fertilizer-based farming to natural farming, saying the excessive use of chemicals is making lands infertile.

Addressing a gathering of experts and farmers during a natural farming consultancy seminar held at Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology here, Devvrat said, "Europe and America are purchasing paddy from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and samples from our country failing quality test.".

Farmers will have to stop using chemical fertilizers and adopt the path of natural and organic farming, he said, and alleged that the rise in cases of cancer in children as young as 10 years is being caused by agriculture system based on the use of chemical fertilizers.

"40 years ago there were no diseases like cancer, diabetes and blood pressure, but today every person is struggling with these types of diseases, today's agricultural system has become violent which is slowly swallowing the lives of humans," said the Governor.

He claimed that as per a UN report, in 40 to 50 years the world's land will become barren and no food grains will be produced. The Governor said that earthworms work to make the earth fertile, but in order to produce more crops, farmers are killing them by using chemical fertilizers.

"Urea contains 46% salt and earth's organic carbon has become 0.6, the lands have become barren, we are responsible for making food, water and air impure. If the situation continues like this in the future, humans will not be able to even give birth to children," the Governor warned. PTI COR CDN MR