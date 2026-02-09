Gulf Oil Lubricants posts 21 pc drop in profit to Rs 77 cr in Q3

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Hinduja Group firm Gulf Oil Lubricants India on Monday reported a 21.45 per cent drop in standalone Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 77.11 crore in the December quarter.

The company delivered a standalone PAT of Rs 98.17 crore in the third quarter of FY25, as per a statement.

Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 10.28 per cent to Rs 999.92 crore from Rs 904.88 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal year.

At the same time, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was Rs 130.27 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 122.20 crore a year ago, registering a growth of 6.60 per cent, Gulf Oil Lubricants said.

"The quarter has been a strong one for us, with all-time high quarterly volumes, revenue, and EBITDA. Demand and sales picked up in the second half of the quarter post the prolonged monsoon and festivities," Ravi Chawla, Managing Director and CEO at Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, said.

Overall lubricants volume grew 8 per cent, clearly outperforming industry growth by 2x, supported by double-digit growth in key segments of B2C led by passenger car motor oil (PCMO) and agri and across B2B segments, it said.

The OEM Franchise Workshops (FWS) business delivered high double-digit growth, driven by strong momentum from existing partnerships, the company said.

Manish Gangwal, Whole-Time Director & CFO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, said, "Q3 delivered encouraging performance across all key financial parameters, reflecting the strength of our execution capabilities. We recorded healthy double-digit topline growth for both the quarter and the nine-month period, supported by higher volumes and an improved product mix." PTI IAS TRB TRB