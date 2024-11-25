Gulf Oil renews partnership with Piaggio India for co-branded lubricants till 2030

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Lubes maker Gulf Oil has renewed its exclusive partnership with small commercial vehicle maker Piaggio India for co-branded lubricants until 2030, the company said on Monday.

With the renewal, Gulf will continue as Piaggio India's exclusive lubricant partner for all factory fill, workshop, and retail requirements in India, along with exports to select international markets.

The partnership will cover the full spectrum of lubricants, including advanced BS-VI oils and new EV fluids, developed to meet the evolving needs of Piaggio India's growing customer base, it stated.

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (Piaggio India), which is a fully-owned subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, in 2020 inked a seven-year pact with Gulf Oil for customised lubricant solutions for its vehicle range, including BS VI and electric vehicles.

"We have renewed our partnership with Piaggio India, which aligns with our mission to bring industry-leading, specialised lubricants to diverse vehicle segments. Our collaboration has been built on a shared passion for innovation and growth, and together, we are poised to expand our reach and impact in both traditional and electric vehicle markets," said Ravi Chawla, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Gulf Oil Lubricants India.

With India's commercial vehicle market poised for significant growth driven by robust infrastructure development, this collaboration is well-positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities and strengthen Gulf's position as a trusted partner for OEMs, supporting its vision for sustained growth, Chawla added.

"As both companies look to the future, Gulf's strategic investments towards growing the EV fluids segment align seamlessly with Piaggio's growing focus on electric mobility in India, particularly in the commercial light-weight and three-wheeler EV segments. We look forward to this next chapter of collaboration," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd. PTI IAS BAL BAL