Gunjan Kedia becomes US Bancorp's First Indian American CEO

Houston, Jan 30 (PTI) Gunjan Kedia has been appointed as the next CEO of US Bancorp, becoming the first Indian American to lead the company.

This announcement marks a significant moment in the banking sector, with Kedia taking charge of one of the largest financial institutions in the United States.

She will assume the CEO position following the annual shareholders meeting on April 15 and will also join the Board of Directors.

Kedia, 54, will succeed Andy Cecere, who will move into the role of executive chairman.

She has been with US Bancorp since 2016 and brings nearly three decades of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining the bank, Kedia held senior executive roles at State Street Financial, BNY Mellon, McKinsey & Company, and PwC.

Kedia has earned recognition throughout her career for her leadership and influence in the financial sector. She has been named seven times to American Banker’s Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance list and twice to Barron’s 100 Most Influential Women in US Finance list. Additionally, she serves on the boards of PBS, the American Red Cross, and Carnegie Mellon Business School.

A native of Delhi, Kedia holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University and a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the Delhi School of Engineering.

As the first Indian American CEO of US Bancorp, Kedia acknowledged the importance of her appointment and outlined her vision for the future of the company.

"We will build on a solid foundation of integrity and doing business the right way to drive growth," she stated in a release.

US Bancorp is well-regarded for its digital innovation, customer service, and ethical banking practices. It is ranked among Fortune's Most Admired Superregional Banks and is recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2024. PTI SHK DRR