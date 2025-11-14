Gurgaon-based SS Innovations' portable telesurgery console makes robotic surgery accessible

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) A Gurgaon-based medical technology innovation firm has developed an integrated, portable telesurgery console that enables expert surgeons to operate on patients remotely, thereby making robotic surgery affordable and accessible.

Developed by SS Innovations International, MantrAsana, the Tele Surgeon Console, is expected to be commercially available in India by December, followed by global footprints.

The company, in a statement, claimed that it was the world's first fully integrated, ergonomic and portable telesurgery console for remote precision operation.

Founder and Chairman of SS Innovations International, Dr Sudhir Srivastava said, "Through MantrAsana, TSC, we are showcasing how Indian innovation can transform healthcare delivery by bringing the surgeon's expertise directly to the patient regardless of geography.

"The smaller size of the console will literally allow surgeons to perform telesurgery from their offices. So now, one does not need to tie up the operating room or the entire Mantra system to perform telesurgery. There is a huge advantage because of the console's smaller footprint, being a self-contained chair wherein all electronics are inbuilt." He explained that the surgeon wears very lightweight glasses with a magnified 3D view and uses magnetic sensor-based controls to operate the robotic system remotely.

"This should be looked at as an advancement whereby these smaller telesurgery units can be placed anywhere to extend the expertise," Dr Srivastava said.

Dr Sudhir Rawal, Medical Director, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, said, "This technology empowers surgeons to extend their expertise far beyond hospital walls. This will benefit patients, as the best surgeons and the highest standards of care will now be available regardless of location.

"MantrAsana, TSC represents a new era in surgical innovation, combining advanced robotics, precision controls and immersive 3D visualization to make remote surgery a reality." PTI PLB DRR