Gurugram-based Artemis Hospital plans to increase capacity to 800 beds this fiscal

Gurugram, Dec 2 (PTI) Multi-speciality healthcare services provider Artemis Hospital plans to increase its capacity to 800 beds by the end of the current financial year, its top official said on Saturday.
The Gurugram-based healthcare services provider has more than 500 beds capacity at present.
"We are aiming to become a multi-facility, around 800-bedded hospital of Gurugram by the end of FY 2023-24," Artemis Hospital Managing Director Devlina Chakravarty said.
Under the expansion plan, the hospital has launched its new healthcare venture Artemis Lite at Vatika in Sector 82 here.
Artemis Lite is a 27-bed multispecialty hospital, equipped with advanced medical infrastructure.
The hospital offers a wide array of healthcare services across various departments, such as gastroenterology, general medicine, oncology, neurology, and a specialised mother and child care unit operated under "Daffodils by Artemis".
The facility marks a significant step forward in delivering personalised healthcare services to the New Gurugram and neighbouring Manesar areas, Chakravarty said.
A neighbourhood hospital is more than a healthcare facility. It is a cornerstone of local health, fostering a sense of trust, accessibility, and personalised care, the MD said.