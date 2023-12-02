Gurugram-based Artemis Hospital plans to increase capacity to 800 beds this fiscal

Gurugram, Dec 2 (PTI) Multi-speciality healthcare services provider Artemis Hospital plans to increase its capacity to 800 beds by the end of the current financial year, its top official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The Gurugram-based healthcare services provider has more than 500 beds capacity at present.

"We are aiming to become a multi-facility, around 800-bedded hospital of Gurugram by the end of FY 2023-24," Artemis Hospital Managing Director Devlina Chakravarty said.

Under the expansion plan, the hospital has launched its new healthcare venture Artemis Lite at Vatika in Sector 82 here.

Advertisment

Artemis Lite is a 27-bed multispecialty hospital, equipped with advanced medical infrastructure.

The hospital offers a wide array of healthcare services across various departments, such as gastroenterology, general medicine, oncology, neurology, and a specialised mother and child care unit operated under "Daffodils by Artemis".

The facility marks a significant step forward in delivering personalised healthcare services to the New Gurugram and neighbouring Manesar areas, Chakravarty said.

A neighbourhood hospital is more than a healthcare facility. It is a cornerstone of local health, fostering a sense of trust, accessibility, and personalised care, the MD said. PTI CORR BAL BAL