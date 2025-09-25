Rao Narbir Singh claims Gurugram emerging as preferred destination for GCCs

Gurugram: Despite the traffic and waterlogging mess, Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh claimed that Gurugram, the economic capital of the state, is steadily becoming the first choice for investors to establish Global Capability Centres (GCCs) due to its continuously improving connectivity and industry-friendly environment.

The minister made this tall claim while speaking at a stakeholder consultation meeting on the provisions of the upcoming GCC Policy 2025, held in Gurugram late Wednesday evening.

According to an official statement, the Industry and Commerce Minister underlined that the state government is committed to providing a supportive and progressive ecosystem rather than a restrictive one. He said that industries are the main pillars of Haryana's growth. The government is consistently striving to ensure that investors and entrepreneurs get all the necessary facilities and timely support.

He added that the world's largest Jungle Safari is being developed in Gurugram, which will further boost its infrastructure and investment potential. Together, these factors are positioning Gurugram as one of the most attractive destinations for investors, both nationally and globally, he added.

Addressing stakeholders, Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Dr. Amit Agrawal said that Haryana has prepared a new policy to promote GCCs and build a strong, investment-friendly ecosystem.

The policy contains a balanced mix of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to provide maximum convenience and support to investors. Dedicated relationship managers and special teams will assist investors throughout the process, he said.