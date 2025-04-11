Gurugram Global City project to create five lakh jobs: Nayab Saini

Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that the Global City project to be developed in Gurugram with an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore will generate five lakh employment opportunities after its completion.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with investors at the Global City project site in Gurugram on Friday.

Saini said that the project, with an investment of over Rs 1 lakh crore, is expected to benefit approximately 16 lakh people. Once completed, it will generate around five lakh employment opportunities.

Spread across 1,000 acres, provision of mixed-use land has been made in this project including dedicated zones for residential, commercial, hospitality, and educational institutions.

He further informed that the first phase of the project, being developed as per global standards, will be completed by the end of next year. In the first phase of the project, Rs 940 crore is being spent on an area of 587 acres.

The Chief Minister said that to ensure a reliable water supply for the city, a Mass Balancing Reservoir with a capacity of 350 million litres will be constructed over 18 acres. This reservoir will serve both functional and aesthetic purposes, acting as a major water storage facility while also enhancing the visual appeal of the city.