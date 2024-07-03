Guwahati Airport Chief Airport Officer resigns; new chief appointed

Guwahati, Jul 3 (PTI) The Chief Airport Officer (CAO) of the Adani Group-controlled Guwahati International Airport Ltd (GIAL), Utpal Baruah, on Wednesday said he has stepped down from the post taking moral responsibility for "several anonymous communications" regarding "certain developments" at the terminal.

Without formally accepting the resignation, the company immediately appointed Ashwin Noronha, who was working as the Chief Operating Officer at Mumbai International Airport Ltd, as the new CAO of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) here.

"I have done my bit for the development of Guwahati Airport to the best of my ability. I decide to move on as someone is there to lead the airport now," Baruah said in a statement.

Baruah has been working at GIAL, the operator of LGBI Airport, since its management was transferred to the Gujarat-based private entity from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) in October 2021.

Though he has not cited any specific reason for the abrupt decision, which the employees term as shocking, he further said: "Several anonymous communications have been sent about certain developments at the airport and owing to moral responsibility as the accountable executive, I decide to step down." His decision to step down comes at a time when a new international terminal is being constructed for the Guwahati Airport at a cost of over Rs 2,000 crore, likely to be ready by mid-2025.

Airport sources, however, told PTI that Baruah's resignation has not been accepted as of now.

Issuing a separate statement, the GIAL said that Noronha has been appointed in place of Baruah with immediate effect.

Commenting on his new role, Noronha said: "Airport management is complex and challenging, and can make a tremendous difference to the lives of the people. I genuinely look forward to this leadership opportunity and to continue to make positive impacts." He also thanked his predecessor Baruah stating that the first CAO played an intrinsic role in the development of the Airport.

A veteran of the aviation industry, Noronha has served at the Qatar Airways Group, KPMG and Zurich Airports in India, it added.

Last week, Baruah had told PTI that LGBI Airport will move to its upcoming new terminal, being developed at a total cost of over Rs 2,000 crore, by April 2025.

The initial target to complete the new integrated terminal building was December 2024, but it got delayed by around four months due to change of design by the company, he had added.

The company statement further said that the Guwahati Airport processed over five lakh passengers in May 2024, almost 15 per cent higher than the corresponding month in 2023.

"To manage the tremendous growth and enable passenger delight over the next few years, Guwahati Airport is expected to witness significant changes... Development will focus on redefining the airport infrastructure through a regional footprint growth," it added. PTI TR TR RG