Guwahati airport records 15 pc growth in passengers in Q1'FY'26

Guwahati, Jul 25 (PTI) The Adani Group-managed Guwahati airport has registered a double-digit growth in aircraft movements and passenger handling during the first quarter of the current fiscal, a statement said on Friday.

The top three destinations by passenger volume remained Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, it said.

The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) has demonstrated a strong operational performance in the first quarter of the current financial year, posting significant year-on-year growth in both aircraft movements and passenger traffic, it said.

During the quarter under review, LGBIA handled more than 18 lakh passengers against 15 lakh during the same period last year, registering a growth of 15.37 per cent, it said.

The airport handled 12,470 aircraft movements during the quarter, an increase of 11.41 per cent from 11,193 during the same period last year.

The highest single-day footfall was recorded on April 10, when 21,594 passengers travelled through the terminal.

"This performance reaffirms the airport's role as a critical aviation hub in Northeast India and reflects the increasing demand for air connectivity across the region," the statement said. PTI SSG SSG SOM