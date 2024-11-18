Guwahati airport records 1.74 lakh passengers in 10 days since Nov 6

Guwahati, Nov 18 (PTI) The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport said it has handled 1.74 lakh passengers in just 10 days since November 6.

Advertisment

The Adani Group-controlled facility, in a statement, said the LGBI Airport in Guwahati successfully managed 1,202 flights, ensuring smooth operations for passengers, during the 10-day period this month.

In this phase, the airport processed over 1.74 lakh passengers, both domestic and international, it added.

"On November 14, the LGBI Airport recorded its highest passenger count of the year with over 20,413 passengers passing through the terminal and 146 aircraft traffic movements (ATMs)," the company said.

Advertisment

In the same festive week, the Guwahati airport witnessed the second highest passenger movement on November 10, when the terminal served 20,016 passengers with 131 flight movements.

"Notably, the LGBI Airport achieved its highest-ever international passenger traffic in October, serving 7,651 passengers with 104 aircraft traffic movements," the statement said.

On regular days, the LGBI Airport manages an average of 17,500 passengers each day with 127 ATMs.

Advertisment

"The smooth and seamless passenger movement of over 1.74 lakh travellers is a testament to the dedication and hard work of all the airport stakeholders, including AAI, CISF, Immigration, Customs, airline partners and the LGBI Airport team," the company said. PTI TR TR ACD