Guwahati airport witnesses record 65 lakh passengers in 2024-25

Guwahati, May 21 (PTI) The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati on Wednesday said it has handled more than 65 lakh passengers, including 91,000 international ones, in the 2024-25 financial year.

The Adani Group-controlled airport, in a statement, said that it successfully managed more than 46,000 flights, ensuring smooth operations for passengers during the last fiscal.

"The Airport successfully managed 6.57 million passengers, with 3.26 million domestic arrivals and 3.30 million domestic departures, and 91,594 international passengers," it said.

In the year-ago period, the airport had handled a total of 6.33 million passengers, including around 37,500 international flyers.

In FY'25, a total of 46,418 Aircraft Traffic Movements (ATMs), including 1,009 international ones, were recorded compared to 45,400 flights, including 582 to foreign destinations, in the previous year, the statement said.

"LGBI Airport has expanded its international route network, introducing direct flights to Paro, Malaysia, and Singapore, contributing to increased international passenger traffic," it added.

The company said the airport launched three new domestic routes -- Guwahati-Ahmedabad, Guwahati-Durgapur and Guwahati-Ziro -- in the last fiscal.

"LGBI Airport achieved substantial growth in cargo with 12,893 metric tonnes of cargo handled in FY 24-25, compared to 4,550 MT in FY 23-24, marking an impressive 183.91 per cent increase year-on-year," it said.

As LGBI Airport continues to grow, it remains dedicated to delivering outstanding travel experiences and solidifying its position as a premier gateway to the Northeast, the statement said.

The LGBI Airport is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd. PTI TR TR SOM