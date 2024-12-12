Guwahati connected with Ahmedabad by direct daily flight

Guwahati, Dec 12 (PTI) The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport has announced that a new daily direct flight between Guwahati and Ahmedabad has started from this week.

The Adani Group-controlled facility in a statement said private carrier IndiGo started operation of Guwahati-Ahmedabad flight from Tuesday, enhancing connectivity and fostering economic growth.

"Notably, it is the longest flight route from Guwahati. Bridging these two distinctive destinations will open up new avenues for both business and leisure travel," it said on Wednesday evening.

The new direct flight will also facilitate easier access to education, healthcare and employment opportunities for the people of both states.

The IndiGo flight will depart Guwahati every day at 4:55 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 8:35 pm, while it will leave the Gujarat capital at 8:30 am and arrive in the Northeastern state at 11:15 am daily.

The LGBI Airport is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd. PTI TR TR RG