Guwahati emerges as Northeast India's commercial powerhouse: Report

Guwahati, Dec 8 (PTI) Guwahati has emerged as Northeast India’s commercial powerhouse, with major infrastructure investments set to reshape the region’s real estate landscape through 2028, according to a report.

The report titled 'Beyond the metros: Insights into India’s emerging real estate stars' by leading commercial real estate and investment management company JLL pointed out that the city’s strategic positioning as the gateway to eight northeastern states, combined with world-class educational institutions and a thriving business ecosystem, is attracting unprecedented investor interest across office, retail, and logistics sectors.

"Guwahati represents one of India’s most compelling real estate investment opportunities today, combining strategic location advantages with transformational infrastructure development and exceptional market fundamentals," said senior managing director, East and Emerging Markets, India, JLL, Surekha Bihani.

"The convergence of 80 per cent office stock growth, declining retail vacancy and limited industrial availability, supported by large infrastructure investments, positions Guwahati as the definitive gateway for Northeast India’s economic expansion," she said.

Investors who recognise this inflection point will gain from the city’s evolution into a major commercial hub serving millions across the region, she added.

The report said the office market demonstrates a robust expansion trajectory, with total stock projected to surge 80 per cent from 2 million sqft in 2024 to 3.6 million sqft by 2027.

"Game-changing infrastructure projects are accelerating market transformation with the 93-km Guwahati Ring Road, to be completed by 2026, will decongest the urban core while unlocking development potential in Azara, Baihata, and Narengi corridors," it added.

The 6-lane Guwahati–North Guwahati Bridge will reduce cross-river travel time from an hour to 15 minutes, boosting north bank development.

Expansion of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to a 10-million-passenger capacity by April 2025, and the 5.44-km Dighalipukhuri Flyover—Assam’s longest—will further enhance connectivity, it added.

Premier institutions such as IIT Guwahati, the Guwahati College of Architecture and Planning, and AIIMS ensure a steady supply of skilled talent, supporting the city’s rise as a Business Process Management (BPM) and startup hub with expanding co-working spaces catering to food-tech, fintech and software enterprises, the report said.

It added that the city also offers quality-of-life advantages, including lower living costs than Tier-1 cities, better air quality, political stability and expanding healthcare and education networks.