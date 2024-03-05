Guwahati's JettWings Airways gets nod to fly in 12 sectors in various states

Guwahati, Mar 5 (PTI) The Guwahati-based JettWings Airways on Tuesday said that it has received permission to operate across 12 sectors in the Northeast, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, under the UDAN scheme.

The newest entrant in the Indian Aviation sector will connect the airports at Guwahati, Pakyong, Cooch Behar, Kushinagar, Gaya, Bareilly, Kanpur and Agra, the company said in a statement.

"JettWings Airways will be the first airline from the Northeast region scheduled to operate its fixed-wing aircraft on commercial routes from this year with modern deck turbofan regional jets, supported by a robust business plan to acquire and operate 42 aircraft in the first five years," it added.

By strategically deploying these aircraft, JettWings aims to enhance regional connectivity, promote economic development and enrich the travel experience for passengers, the company said in a statement.

Speaking on the development, the airline's Chief Executive Officer and MD Sanjay Aditya Singh said: "We are in the pursuit of bolstering regional connectivity and addressing the accessibility challenges prevalent in the country with a focused objective..

The UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme) 5.3 will currently help the airline in connecting significant locations that are tourism and religious hotspots in the Northeast, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, he added.

"We are grateful for the trust and confidence that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has placed in our airline, and we are dedicated to maximizing the impact of this award of routes and in delivering tangible results," the airline's Chairman Sanjive Narain said.

With its operational base in Guwahati, the airline shall connect the region with the global aviation network and facilitate increased business opportunities, tourism and cultural exchange, the company statement said.

"The Northeast region of India has immense potential given its proximity to Southeast Asian countries, and the government's plan to eventually introduce the international UDAN Scheme will give a huge fillip to an airline like JettWings Airways," it added. PTI TR SBN TR SBN