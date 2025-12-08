GX Group ropes in Calculus Networks to expand business in Latin America

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Broadband gear maker GX Group has announced a strategic partnership with Latin American distributor Calculus Networks for the expansion of business in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and other fast-growing LATAM markets.

GX Group, which has manufacturing facilities in India, has recently announced plans to set up a photonic module and chip arm in India with an initial investment of Rs 500 crore.

"Latin America (LATAM) is one of the fastest-growing digital infrastructure markets globally. GX Group's strengths in FTTH and 5G broadband CPEs, combined with Calculus Networks' strong regional presence and end-to-end delivery, will significantly accelerate access to world-class broadband and next-gen photonics solutions," GX Group Director for Global Sales, Sambit Swain, said.

The collaboration marks a major milestone in GX Group's expansion into Latin America (LatAm), enabling stronger market reach for its broadband, fibre-access, Wi-Fi, and data-centre technologies across the region.

"With over 2 million GX ONTs already deployed in LATAM, this partnership will definitely position us to scale rapidly across the region," Swain said.

GX Group is one of the 42 telecom companies that have qualified for the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the telecom sector.

The company has been supplying broadband gears like routers, network software platforms, etc. to internet service providers, telecom operators, multiple-system operators (MSOs), local cable operators and enterprise customers in India and South Asia.

With the creation of GX Quantum Photonics -- its component-manufacturing and photonics innovation division — GX Group is accelerating its global roadmap to serve hyper-scale and data-centre markets with high-speed optical interconnect technologies.

"LatAm presents exceptional opportunities, and with Calculus' strong reach, this partnership will ensure long-term value that boosts connectivity, competitiveness, and growth for ISPs, telcos, and data-centre customers. Partnering with GX Group, a brand known for engineering excellence and performance, will truly unlock a world-class product ecosystem for the region," Calculus Networks CEO and Founder, Sooraj Vasudevan, said. PTI PRS HVA