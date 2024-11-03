GX Group to use 60 pc reusable material in its products over next 2 years: CEO

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Broadband equipment maker GX Group has set a target to use 60 per cent reusable material across all its products over the next two years, a top company official said.

GX Group CEO Paritosh Prajapati told PTI that India is poised to become the second-largest fibre broadband market globally with 110 million active fibre lines by 2030, which poses a rising challenge in managing the environmental impact of telecom infrastructure.

"India's climate action goals, which aim for net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in the European Union mandates stringent emissions controls on imports, and similar rules are also expected to be in India. We have set sustainability goals to use 60 per cent of reusable material in our products in the next two years," Prajapati said.

The telecom production linked incentive (PLI) qualified company claims to have become the first firm in India to launch WiFi routers and GPON ONTs (broadband modems for high capacity optical fibre network) made from recycled and biodegradable materials under its new initiative 'Ecoverse'.

GX Group has its manufacturing unit in Manesar. The Company plans to open its second manufacturing facility in Chennai soon to support its exports from India.

As per the last disclosure, GX Group has its routers and optical fibre modem installed across 50 lakh homes in India.

"As India advances its fibre network, we must balance growth with environmental responsibility. Our use of recycled and biodegradable materials supports both India's climate goals and the Swachh Bharat mission," Prajapati said.

GX Group, formerly known as Genexis, started its operations in 2002 and successfully expanded the business pan India by 2013 when it acquired Ericsson end-user equipment part from Sweden. PTI PRS BAL BAL