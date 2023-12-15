Gyan Dairy increases milk production capacity to 15 lakh litres per day

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Gyan Dairy on Friday said it has increased its milk production capacity to 15 lakh litres per day from 11 lakh litres per day to meet the growing demand for milk and dairy products in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisment

Gyan Dairy, a unit of CP Milk and Food Products Ltd, started commercial production in 2007 with two products -- skimmed milk powder and desi ghee.

"Today we have a total of four plants in Lucknow, Barabanki, Varanasi and Gorakhpur with an increased capacity of processing 15 lakh litres per day," Jai Agarwal, Managing Director of C P Milk and Food Products Ltd, said.

The company now sells packaged milk and other dairy products such as curd, butter, and dairy-based beverages through a network of over 50,000 retailers and 50 Gyan Fresh stores, he said in a statement.

The company said it has set up a state-of-the-art plant in GIDA Phase II, in Gorakhpur with a capacity of 5 lakh litres per day, at a cost of approximately Rs 120 crore. PTI LUX SHW