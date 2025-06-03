GyanDhan raises Rs 50 crore from Classplus, Pravega Ventures

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) Education financing platform GyanDhan on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 50 crore in Series A funding from edtech leader Classplus and venture capital firm Pravega Ventures.

The funding will enable GyanDhan to scale its operations and strengthen its leadership in the education financing ecosystem, the company said in a statement.

"With this backing, we're doubling down on building the infrastructure and technology that will unlock educational opportunities for millions of families across India," GyanDhan co-founder and CEO Ankit Mehra said. PTI SM SHW