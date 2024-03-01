Gyanendra Shukla appointed as MD & CEO of Rallis India

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Agri-inputs firm Rallis India on Friday announced the appointment of Gyanendra Shukla as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a period of five years effective from April 1.

The board has approved the appointment of Shukla, who will take over Sanjiv Lal on completion of his term on March 31, 2024, the company said in a statement.

Shukla, an experienced agri professional in the crop protection and seed sector, possesses more than 34 years of leadership experience across India, Asia-Pacific, and Africa.

Over the course of his career, he has held numerous senior positions in commercial, sales, corporate affairs, technology development, and regulatory affairs. He also served in various global leadership roles at Monsanto for over two decades.

Rallis India is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and a part of the USD 150 billion Tata Group. PTI LUX SHW