HAI introduces mentorship platform for hospitality sector

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Hotel Association of India has introduced a structured mentorship platform designed exclusively for the hospitality sector with an aim to address the widening talent gap and support its sustainable growth.

The focus is on leadership development, career progression, organisational culture, and improving employee attraction towards the sector and their retention and engagement. A team of domain experts from HAI member hotels has designed the operational framework, the Hotel Association of India (HAI) said in a statement.

The initiative aims to hone and nurture 1 lakh hotel leaders to support India Tourism Vision 2047, it said, adding that the programme comes at a time when the industry is witnessing significant growth, especially in the tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

"This is a one of its kind initiative by industry experts - rooted in the 'guru-shishya parampara', to provide expert mentorship, and inspire a lasting commitment to the future of hospitality leadership in India," HAI President and Chairman - South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group at KB Kachru, said.

HAI said it will work with its member hotels to adopt this programme and embed it into their brand culture, empowering future leaders and strengthening India's position as a world-class hospitality destination.